Hurricane Harvey victims cheer on Astros from Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

When life knocks you down, sports have a way of cheering you back up and that's just how one Tri-States family is feeling during the World Series.

Quincy natives Robert and Pat File recently moved back to the area from Houston after Hurricane Harvey destroyed everything they owned, except for their pets.

But now, they are in high spirits cheering on their beloved Houston Astros in the World Series.

"Oh, I think it's great," said Robert File. "It's a good morale builder. It kind of brings people together. And, we are going to win."

Robert and Pat expect to be in the Tri-States for the next couple months until they can get enough money from the insurance company to begin rebuilding their home in Houston.

