Fright Night for Honor Flight underway

Some Quincy homeowners are pulling out all the stops when decorating for Halloween.

Nine homes in Quincy are participating in this year's Fright Night for Honor Flight. It's a drive through tour where little ghosts and goblins collect donations for Honor Flight.

Last year, Fright Night raised more than $1,100 for a veteran to go on the Honor Flight and they're hoping to raise even more money this year.

"When they go on this flight and we talk to them about their journeys, the smile on the faces of the vets and the people I know that have been on it, they just love it. To get to go on this flight is like the most wonderful thing for them," said Chris Terrell, Fright Night volunteer.

The last day for the haunted tour is Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Homes participating include: