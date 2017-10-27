Fright Night for Honor Flight underway - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fright Night for Honor Flight underway

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy homeowners are pulling out all the stops when decorating for Halloween.

Nine homes in Quincy are participating in this year's Fright Night for Honor Flight. It's a drive through tour where little ghosts and goblins collect donations for Honor Flight. 

Last year, Fright Night raised more than $1,100 for a veteran to go on the Honor Flight and they're hoping to raise even more money this year. 

"When they go on this flight and we talk to them about their journeys, the smile on the faces of the vets and the people I know that have been on it, they just love it. To get to go on this flight is like the most wonderful thing for them," said Chris Terrell, Fright Night volunteer. 

The last day for the haunted tour is Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Homes participating include:

  • Walk of Horrors – 827 S. 11th
  • The Haunted Playground – 2317 Vermont
  • The Demented Manor – 1628 Jersey
  • Monsters on Maple – 1717 Maple
  • Skeletons on the Loose – 1737 N. 18th
  • Howes of Horror – 2201 South Sheridan
  • Wicked Wards – 514 Hickory Grove
  • Wisman Lane Cemetery – 5132 Wisman Lane
  • The Unknown – 212 Lind

