Haunted Hallways at Quincy Junior High

The hallways at Quincy Junior High School underwent a Halloween makeover Friday night.

The Fifth Annual Haunted Hallways brought out about 1200 elementary school kids from around the area looking to get an early start on trick or treating.

The Quincy Junior High Lighthouse Team and student leaders decorated the second floor with various 'treat stops.'

"With our school being divided up into different teams and into different grade levels, each team has the opportunity to take a section of the hallway and decorate it," said Mary Meyer, 8th grade teacher at QJHS. "The kids donate the candy for the event. We also have some great community sponsors who donated some money this year so we were able to provide some extra decorations and extra treats for our guests."

Admission for Friday night's event was one canned good per person or three dollars per family. Donations benefited the Fall Harvest Food Drive.