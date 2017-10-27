Quincy High School Students take donations for coat & food drive

This weekend's cold snap is forcing a lot of us to dig out the winter clothes. Members of the National Honor Society at Quincy High School are helping to put a coat in the hands of the less fortunate with a clothing and food drive.

Students stood outside, braving the cold temperatures, collecting everything from gloves, hats, scarves and winter coats to non perishable food items.

"Obviously it's getting colder and this is somewhat of a dry spell leading up to Thanksgiving when a lot of people start to have on their minds others and what they may need," said Molly Kim, member of the National Honor Society.

"I think it gives the kids an idea of service on a daily basis and how it plays a big role in their lives," said Ben Dombroski, sponsor of the National Honor Society. "It gives them that opportunity to see how even just one night can make a big difference in someone's life."

All items collected from Friday night's drive will benefit Quanada and Horizons Food Pantry in Quincy.