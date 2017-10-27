Quincy University hosts aviation competition

College students from several states took to the skies in Quincy this week for some competition.

Quincy University hosted the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Competition for the first time. Students worked through different challenges and events all week long.

QU officials say it forces students to improve their precision as a pilot and hosting the event is big step towards growing the aviation program.

"There's a desperate need for pilots right now in the industry," Associate Professor of Aviation Andy Dow said. "We're are here. We have plenty of seats open in our classroom to help fill that void."

An awards banquet wraps up the competition Saturday.