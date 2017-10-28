Driver and passenger sent to the hospital in crash

Truck rolled over on its side as police investigate.

Illinois State Police and Adams County Sheriff's Office closed a road near Mendon, Illinois because of a crash Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said it happened on E. 1250th near the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Deputies said the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital.

In a press release Saturday night, deputies said a male driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the female passenger was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

State Police said they were on scene until Saturday night investigating and a report has not been released.

The press release said the traffic crash is still under investigation at this time.