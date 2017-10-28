Driver and passenger sent to the hospital in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver and passenger sent to the hospital in crash

Posted:
Truck rolled over on its side as police investigate. Truck rolled over on its side as police investigate.
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police and Adams County Sheriff's Office closed a road near Mendon, Illinois because of a crash Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said it happened on E. 1250th near the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Deputies said the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital. 

In a press release Saturday night, deputies said a male driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the female passenger was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. 

State Police said they were on scene until Saturday night investigating and a report has not been released.

The press release said the traffic crash is still under investigation at this time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.