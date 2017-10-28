Contract talks stalled between union and QPS

Quincy Federation Members and the School Board have hit another road block in contract negotiations and a possible strike is right around the corner.

Jen Drew, co-president of the Quincy Federation said in an email that the union and the district both filed public postings Saturday.

"The union offered the board six days to meet and they "do not feel it necessary" to schedule a meeting."

Drew said the last day of work will be November 17 and a strike date has been set for November 20th.

"This will affect extracurricular activities including the blue devil basketball thanksgiving tournament."

WGEM reached out to school board president Sayeed Ali. He released the following statement:

"I do not think it's accurate to say the board doesn't want to meet with the union. The board is always willing to meet, but if the sole purpose of the meeting is to discuss compensation above the amount agreed to in the contract, we do not think it is necessary to meet. The board feels we have already overextended ourselves with regards to wages and benefits when we agreed to the tentatively agreed contract."

