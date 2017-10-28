Shoppers react to Best Buy closing Saturday

Customers going in on the final day of sales.

Best Buy closed its doors for good Saturday night, but customers spent the afternoon looking for the best deals inside.



The store opened ten years ago on Broadway.

Best Buy said it is not renewing the lease moving forward.

Customers said while they went looking for deals, there wasn't much in the store because a lot of the items were transferred to another location.

Regulars said they are disappointed that it's gone for good.

"A lot of big boxes are having trouble with Amazon, and with all the online purchasing, but it was still great to have Best Buy in Quincy, and it's tough to lose it," Marty Miller from Quincy said.

With the store closing, 28 people will be out of a job.

Quincy Workforce Center said they will help those people find work.