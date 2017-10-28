Coats for Kids distribution held in Quincy

Kids were able to pick out their coats at the event.

It got cold quickly in the Tri-States, and kids needed winter costs more than ever as the temperatures continued to drop.

Haiden Cawthon was one of several children to get a warm coat during the Altrusa Coats For Kids Distribution Day in Quincy Saturday morning.

"I just really wanted to get a coat because it's been so cold these past few days." Cawthon said. "It's been snowing outside, and I just really wanted a coat."

Laura Keck is the chair of the event, and she said several kids were in need of one when they arrived.

"We've had kids actually show up this morning at 8:00am where it's forty degrees and they're showing up in just a shirt, without a coat." Keck said. "So these are kids that would otherwise not have a coat in this cold weather."

Coat recipient Aria Birnum said she understood just how expensive winter coats are, and she was thankful to be able to receive one.

"It means a lot because if this wasn't a thing, people would have to spend a lot of their money." Birnum said.

Keck added that community involvement is crucial in making sure kids are able to stay warm during the cold weather.

"I think it's amazing to see what the community has done." Keck said. "We do this coat drive every year, and every year we get coats. This year we have over 700 coats to give away, as well as over 500 books for all of these kids."

Cawthon also said that she appreciated the generosity of the surrounding community, and the good deeds weren't going unnoticed.

"That's good because they're helping people who need those things." Cawthon said.

Keck also said that if you missed the event, you can contact the event's Facebook page to see if there are any coats left.

