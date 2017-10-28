Two injured in rollover crash on Highway 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two injured in rollover crash on Highway 24

Posted:
Vehicle rolled over on its side. Vehicle rolled over on its side.
Air Evac making a landing. Air Evac making a landing.
Crews went to assist people in the crash. Crews went to assist people in the crash.
Traffic diverted to one lane on the highway because of the rollover Traffic diverted to one lane on the highway because of the rollover
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 24, just north of West Quincy. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened near County Road 353.

Troopers said two people in the vehicle rolled over and into someone's property off the road.

Officials said the two suffered moderate injuries.

Air evac did land but did not take anyone.

The two were transported to the hospital by ambulance. 

Troopers are still investigating to determine how the crash happened. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.