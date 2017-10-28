Two injured in rollover crash on Highway 24

Traffic diverted to one lane on the highway because of the rollover

Crews went to assist people in the crash.

Vehicle rolled over on its side.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 24, just north of West Quincy.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened near County Road 353.

Troopers said two people in the vehicle rolled over and into someone's property off the road.

Officials said the two suffered moderate injuries.

Air evac did land but did not take anyone.

The two were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Troopers are still investigating to determine how the crash happened.