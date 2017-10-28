Orchard holds open house to celebrate 87 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Orchard holds open house to celebrate 87 years

Posted:
Apples to pick out and enjoy. Apples to pick out and enjoy.
Families enjoying the entertainment around the orchard. Families enjoying the entertainment around the orchard.
Edgewood Orchard sign at the entrance. Edgewood Orchard sign at the entrance.
Apple Cider samples for families to drink. Apple Cider samples for families to drink.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Edgewood Orchards had an open house Saturday to celebrate their 87th anniversary. 

At the orchard, off Columbus Road, staff showed how they make their cider out of fresh apples. 

Families enjoyed free popcorn and sampled different kinds of apples.

The Orchards has been a family business for and they said this weekend was all about family events for everyone to enjoy. 

"Edgewood Orchards was founded by my grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth, in 1930 and it's been in my family ever since then," owner Jim Zellerman said. "I'm third generation and there are nieces and nephews here Saturday, so there's fourth generation around."

The open house will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.