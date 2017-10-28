Orchard holds open house to celebrate 87 years

Edgewood Orchards had an open house Saturday to celebrate their 87th anniversary.



At the orchard, off Columbus Road, staff showed how they make their cider out of fresh apples.

Families enjoyed free popcorn and sampled different kinds of apples.

The Orchards has been a family business for and they said this weekend was all about family events for everyone to enjoy.

"Edgewood Orchards was founded by my grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth, in 1930 and it's been in my family ever since then," owner Jim Zellerman said. "I'm third generation and there are nieces and nephews here Saturday, so there's fourth generation around."

The open house will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.