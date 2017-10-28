Saturday's Area Scores-October 28

**High School Football**
(IHSA Class 3A State Playoffs)
*1st Round
Beardstown: 31
Bloomington CC: 35
Tigers; (7-3) *Season ends
(IHSA Class 2A State Playoffs)
*1st Round
Auburn: 7
West Hancock: 36
Bryce Wilson: 3 TDs
Titans: (10-0)
2nd Round: Bismarck-Henning @ West Hancock 11/4
Illini West: 20
Maroa-Forsyth: 56
Chargers: (6-4) *Season ends
Carlyle: 32
Bushnell-WP: 12
Sparclones: (7-3) *Season ends
(IHSA Class 1A State Playoffs)
*1st Round
Calhoun: 12
Central: 30
Noah Strokerich: 15 rush, 158yds
Cole Williams: 2 TDs
Panthers: (8-2)
2nd Round: Central @ Carrollton 11/4
Brown County: 42
Arcola: 28
Hornets: (8-2)
2nd Round: Tuscola @ Brown County 11/4
Pleasant Hill: 20
Red Hill: 46
Wolves: (5-5) *Season ends
**College Football**
(NCAA FCS)
11) South Dakota State: 52
12) Western Illinois: 24
Steve McShane: 90yds rush, 2 TD
Leathernecks: (5-3, 2-3 MVFC)
(NCAA D-II)
Truman State: 31
Quincy: 7
Hawks: (3-6)
(NAIA)
Culver-Stockton: 12
Grand View: 47
Wildcats: (0-9)
**High School Cross County**
(IHSA Class 3A Granite City Sectional)
*Advancing Individuals
Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 4th Place (17:27 SR)
(IHSA Class 1A Elmwodd Sectional)
*Advancing Individuals (Girls)
Megan Adams (Unity): 5th Place
Maya Stoball (Macomb): 6th Place
*Advancing Individuals (Boys)
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 5th Place
Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 6th Place
(MSHSAA Class 2 Bowling Green Sectional)
*Advancing Teams (Girls)
Bowling Green: 2nd Place
*Advancing Individuals
1) Kate Klott (Bowling Green)
4) Sierra Stewart (Clark County)
7) Camryn Grote (Bowling Green)
8) Nichole Bruni (Bowling Green)
9) Sylvia Wagner (Bowling Green)
10) Meredith O'Neal (So. Shelby)
11) Madison Kauth (Clark County)
12) Makayla Dickerson (Highland)
14) Lydia Szarka (Palmyra)
15) Lauren Reid (Palmyra)
*Advancing Teams (Boys)
Palmyra: 1st Place
Clark County: 2nd Place
1) Devin Neff (Mark Twain)
2) Nathan Frazee (Clark County)
3) Cole Kirchner (Clark County)
4) Corbyn Harper (Clark County)
5) Max Brandenburger (Bowling Green)
6) Avery Mudd (Bowling Green)
7) Joshua French (Highland)
8) Nick Mudd (Palmyra)
9) Brett Griesbaum (Palmyra)
11) Collin Nelson (Highland)
12) Spencer Locke (Palmyra)
13) Brock Boulware (Palmyra)