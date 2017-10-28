Elks Lodge raises money for the honor flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Elks Lodge raises money for the honor flight

Posted:
Elks Lodge packed with people for a dinner. Elks Lodge packed with people for a dinner.
Western Illinois Jazz Studio Orchestra. Western Illinois Jazz Studio Orchestra.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Macomb Elks Lodge held a fundraiser for Great River Honor Flight Saturday.  

Dinner as well as entertainment by the Western Illinois Jazz Studio Orchestra.

Thanks to the support of groups like the Elks, Honor Flight has been able to do 45 missions, taking 1,484 local veterans to DC for free.

Flights will resume next April.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.