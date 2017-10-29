Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 10

Place your vote now from the candidates below for Week 10 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Joe Hendricker (Brown County) – Having their QB also serve as kicker/punter paid off for the Hornets Saturday, as he converted a fake punt into a key 58-yard TD pass to TE Tanner Sussenbach in the second quarter. Hendricker hit 4 of 5 PAT attempts
Noah Mencer (Palmyra) – The Panthers kicker got to show off his arm Friday night as he hit QB and holder Jacob Kroeger for a 22-yard touchdown on a fake FG to put away their district win over Centralia. Mencer also hit a 31-yard FG and was 3 for 3 on PATs
Mitchell Murphy (QND) – He posted a hat trick against Dunlap on Wednesday and was one of four Raiders to score a goal in their Sectional title clinching win over Peoria Notre Dame on Friday.
Maya Rashid (Holy Trinity) – She seemingly assisted on every point in the Lady Crusaders’ two wins last week, including a whopping 50 assists in their big win over New London to advance to the Iowa Class 1A Region title match.
Zeb Riney (Clark County) – Clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, Riney helped seal a district win over Macon with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was one of three interceptions by the Indians defense Friday night.
Noah Strohkirch (Central) – Even though he didn’t find the end zone, Strohkirch did rush for a career high 161 yards to lead a Panthers rushing attack that piled up 311 yards to avenge their regular season loss to Calhoun and advance in the playoffs.
Bryce Wilson (West Hancock) – The Titans exercised the demons of last year’s opening round playoff defeat by easily handling Auburn, thanks in part to a 150-yard, three touchdown performance from the fullback Wilson.
Brock Wood (South Shelby) – After rushing for 300 yards against Scotland County just weeks earlier, the Cardinals tailback did it to the Tigers again in the district semifinals with 222 yards and three touchdowns.