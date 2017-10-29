Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 10

Joe Hendricker (Brown County) – Having their QB also serve as kicker/punter paid off for the Hornets Saturday, as he converted a fake punt into a key 58-yard TD pass to TE Tanner Sussenbach in the second quarter. Hendricker hit 4 of 5 PAT attempts

Noah Mencer (Palmyra) – The Panthers kicker got to show off his arm Friday night as he hit QB and holder Jacob Kroeger for a 22-yard touchdown on a fake FG to put away their district win over Centralia. Mencer also hit a 31-yard FG and was 3 for 3 on PATs

Mitchell Murphy (QND) – He posted a hat trick against Dunlap on Wednesday and was one of four Raiders to score a goal in their Sectional title clinching win over Peoria Notre Dame on Friday.

Maya Rashid (Holy Trinity) – She seemingly assisted on every point in the Lady Crusaders’ two wins last week, including a whopping 50 assists in their big win over New London to advance to the Iowa Class 1A Region title match.

Zeb Riney (Clark County) – Clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, Riney helped seal a district win over Macon with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was one of three interceptions by the Indians defense Friday night.

Noah Strohkirch (Central) – Even though he didn’t find the end zone, Strohkirch did rush for a career high 161 yards to lead a Panthers rushing attack that piled up 311 yards to avenge their regular season loss to Calhoun and advance in the playoffs.

Bryce Wilson (West Hancock) – The Titans exercised the demons of last year’s opening round playoff defeat by easily handling Auburn, thanks in part to a 150-yard, three touchdown performance from the fullback Wilson.