Mendon woman killed in Saturday's rollover crash

Mendon woman killed in Saturday's rollover crash

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Mendon woman died in a single vehicle crash on Saturday. 

At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the rollover crash on County Road E. 1250th, commonly known as Mendon-Fowler blacktop, just south of the Adams County fairgrounds. 

After their day-long investigation, deputies said the driver, Skye Cantrell, 22, left the roadway traveling northbound and came back on the roadway. 

Deputies said the vehicle overturned multiple times and came to a rest on its top in the roadway. 

The passenger, Monica Jarvis, 24, was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to St. John's Hospital is Springfield where she later succumb to her injuries. 

Cantrell was transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries. 

The road was closed for several hours as the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction team investigated. 

The crash report said Cantrell was wearing a seatbelt but did not say whether Jarvis was wearing one. 

The traffic crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. 

Cantrell was arrested and charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident and driving under the influence of drugs. 

