More crews help in the search for the missing boater - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

More crews help in the search for the missing boater

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Crews met at the South Side Boat Club on Sunday. Crews met at the South Side Boat Club on Sunday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The search for missing boater Ean Reinold continued on Sunday despite the cold temperatures over the last few days.

Glenn Sanders with the Quincy Emergency Volunteer Corps said more volunteers have joined in to help with the search.

Sanders said around 30 boats got in the water to search more than 45 miles of the Mississippi River.

He said the increase in support has been the most he's ever seen in a search and rescue effort.

"I've never seen this much outpouring on one of these types of operations before." Sanders said. "The community support has been absolutely fantastic, and that's what keeps our guys going. That's what keeps the family going."

Sanders added that crews would continue searching until Reinold was found.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.