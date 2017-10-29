More crews help in the search for the missing boater

The search for missing boater Ean Reinold continued on Sunday despite the cold temperatures over the last few days.

Glenn Sanders with the Quincy Emergency Volunteer Corps said more volunteers have joined in to help with the search.

Sanders said around 30 boats got in the water to search more than 45 miles of the Mississippi River.

He said the increase in support has been the most he's ever seen in a search and rescue effort.

"I've never seen this much outpouring on one of these types of operations before." Sanders said. "The community support has been absolutely fantastic, and that's what keeps our guys going. That's what keeps the family going."

Sanders added that crews would continue searching until Reinold was found.