Antioch Baptist Church holds groundbreaking ceremony

Manzke said the church has grown together over the past several months.

It was a day of celebration at Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday as the ground was broken for a new church building.

This is all happening less than a year after the previous building burned to the ground. Pastor Jack Emmite said it's been a long journey.

"There's a lot of mixed feelings there." Emmite said. "We've gone through all the grieving process, and now we're just excited for what the Lord has for us, ahead of us."

Many congregation members were in attendance, including Emmite's daughter Jenny Manzke, who grew up next to the old building. She said she's looking forward to the new church.

"It's almost unreal. Although it's bittersweet." Manzke said. "We miss the old building but it's exciting."

Pastor Emmite said over the last several months, the church congregation has grown closer together because of the fire.

"We have to meet in tighter quarters, and we meet in homes for prayer meetings, and the prayer meetings are very well attended." Emmite said. "Better than they've been in years."

That's something Manzke said she believes has helped her and her fellow congregation members through their trying time.

"Talking to one another, and spiritually growing in our faith, and just seeing how God is bringing all of these things about." Manzke said. "So it's helping us to grow not only as a church family, but spiritually as well."

The new building will be triple the size, 20,000 square feet, and will have a modern look as their prayers were answered.

Emmite said insurance costs and volunteers will cover much of the building materials and construction.

He believes the foundation of the building should be in by the end of the year. and hopes to move in by this time next year.