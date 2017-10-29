Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into building

Part of Delta Tire covered up after car went into building Saturday.

Quincy Police said a driver was arrested Saturday night for crashing into Delta Tire on 10th and Broadway.

In a crash report, police said the driver, 31-year-old Paige Brady, was headed westbound on Broadway in her Ford Explorer.

Police said Brady then turned left onto South 10th street and lost control of the vehicle, striking the building.

She was transported to Blessing Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

She is listed in stable condition, according to police.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

Brady was arrested for improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was released on a notice to appear in court.