Driver killed in rollover crash in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police said there was a fatal crash in McDonough County Sunday afternoon. 

Troopers said it happened at U.S. Route 67 S/B, less than a mile south of County Road 2200 N. 

The crash report stated that 58-year-old Virginia Jingst from Warsaw, Illinois and two kids were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 67 in her Ford truck.

Troopers said she left the roadway, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its wheels. 

Jingst was airlifted to the hospital and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. 

Troopers said she was later pronounced dead in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Both kids were transported to McDonough District Hospital and released. 

No charges have been filed at this time.  

