Semi crash prompts I-72 bridge closure - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Semi crash prompts I-72 bridge closure

Posted:
The damaged semi involved in the crash. The damaged semi involved in the crash.
Traffic detour at the Pittsfield/Griggsville exit on I-72. Traffic detour at the Pittsfield/Griggsville exit on I-72.
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash. Emergency crews at the scene of the crash.
Fluid leaking from the semi. Fluid leaking from the semi.
Crash scene on the east bound lanes of I-72 at Twin Eagles Bridges. Crash scene on the east bound lanes of I-72 at Twin Eagles Bridges.
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The eastbound lanes of the Twin Eagle Bridges on I-72 in Pike County, Illinois, were closed Monday morning following a semi crash, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. Deputy John Pennock said the driver of a semi, later identified as Forby H. Myers, fell asleep at the wheel and struck the south side of the eastbound bridge.

"He said he was fatigued," Pennock said. "He indicated he probably didn't get enough sleep last night."

IDOT inspected the bridge and reported no structural concerns. They said some minor repairs would be needed.

The highway was closed for a few hours for clean-up but was reopened by 3 p.m. Authorities said the truck's fuel tanks ruptureed, causing an undetermined amount of diesel to spill.

Pennock said the Myers, 61, of Rockport, Illinois, was issued citations for driving while ill/fatigued and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.