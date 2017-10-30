Semi crash prompts I-72 bridge closure

Crash scene on the east bound lanes of I-72 at Twin Eagles Bridges.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Twin Eagle Bridges on I-72 in Pike County, Illinois, were closed Monday morning following a semi crash, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. Deputy John Pennock said the driver of a semi, later identified as Forby H. Myers, fell asleep at the wheel and struck the south side of the eastbound bridge.

"He said he was fatigued," Pennock said. "He indicated he probably didn't get enough sleep last night."

IDOT inspected the bridge and reported no structural concerns. They said some minor repairs would be needed.

The highway was closed for a few hours for clean-up but was reopened by 3 p.m. Authorities said the truck's fuel tanks ruptureed, causing an undetermined amount of diesel to spill.

Pennock said the Myers, 61, of Rockport, Illinois, was issued citations for driving while ill/fatigued and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.