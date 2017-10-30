Iowa reports first flu-related death of 2017-18 season

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State officials say Iowa's first confirmed flu-related death of the 2017-18 flu season was that of an elderly man who lived in central Iowa.

The Iowa Public Health Department says the man died this month and was 81 or older.

Department medical director Patricia Quinlisk says the man's death "is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old or those who have underlying health conditions."

Health officials recommend that essentially everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. Flu symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. The illness typically lasts two to seven days.

Go online at http://idph.iowa.gov/influenza to learn more about the flu.

