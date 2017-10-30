WGEM Sports Radio Co-Host

WGEM-AM in Quincy, Illinois is looking for an energetic sports personality to be the voice of our successful morning radio show. Help our Tri-State audience wake up each morning with everything they need to know in the world of sports and have fun doing it!

This part-time position will take someone who lives and breathes sports at every level! WGEM-AM is looking for a creative candidate who can rattle off the latest sports news, stats, and trends while entertaining our audience in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

A passion for sports is a must. Knowledge of stats, players, coaches, and local schools is preferred, along with the ability to prepare, produce and execute an entertaining show. Radio production and play-by-play skills are helpful, but not required. The team at WGEM-AM radio will teach and train the right motivated candidate the skills needed to succeed.

If you’re ready to share your love of the game with our listeners, send your resume and audio to gharley@wgem.com

WGEM-AM is proud to be a Quincy Media, Inc. station. With television and radio stations and newspapers in eight states, there are opportunities for advancement throughout the company.

Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at www.careersatquincy.com

EOE