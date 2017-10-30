Salvation Army looking for volunteer bell ringers

A volunteer rings bells to help increase donations for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

Shifts for bell ringers are as short as two hours.

The Salvation Army is asking for volunteer bell ringers for this holiday season.

With Christmas right around the corner, the Salvation Army is searching for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal and the surrounding area.

The bell ringing season begins Friday, Nov. 10 and will run through Saturday, Dec. 23. The hours for bell ringing are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteers can sign up at www.ringbells.org for shifts as short as two hours. You can also "Adopt-A-Kettle" for a day using the same website.

"What we find is if there's not a bell ringer at a kettle generally people don't donate," said Jeremy Koren from the Salvation Army. "So, that's why we need the more bell ringers the more donations we get. "

In addition to volunteer positions, paid positions are also available this season. Paid positions are considered part-time or temporary and applicants must be available from the "First Day of Kettles" starting Friday, Nov. 10 through Dec. 23.

Applications for these positions are available at the Kroc Center welcome desk located at 405 Vermont Street in Quincy. Applications are also available at The Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal, located at 302 Broadway.

For more information, click here to email Koren.