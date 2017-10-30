Students visit local fire department

Students were able to see the fire trucks and other equipment that the firefighters use.

A life lesson on Monday for students from Adams Elementary in Quincy.

They visited the Quincy Fire Department. Teachers said they're learning about fire safety this month. On Monday they took the lesson outside the classroom helping students overcome their fear of loud sirens and large equipment.

"It's a life learning experience it takes the fear that many of them have and the exposure promotes the positive awareness with fire safety and to help educate them at a young age," said Kryschella Eversden-Duesterhaus a teacher from Adams Elementary School. "As they grow older to know what they need to do to utilize in case there is a chance of emergency."

She also said students are learning the importance of not hiding under the bed during a fire and knowing where to meet family members after evacuating during an emergency.

