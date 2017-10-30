Halloween pet safety tips - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Halloween pet safety tips

Parents: just as you want to keep your kids safe on Halloween, the Quincy Humane Society said watch out for your pets too.

They recommend keeping keeping candy away from your animal, especially chocolate. Also, if you plan on dressing your animal in a Halloween costume, the Humane Society says give your pet time to get comfortable and never leave them alone in the costume. 

"I would suggest leaving your pet at home when you're going trick or treating as much as your dog may love children," said Jodi Markle the veterinarian at the Quincy Humane Society. "The children are also now are dressed in pretty scary costumes and they're not going to be as comfortable. Also, being out at night their vision isn't quite as strong. "

She said keep your pets inside and make sure they're a room away from trick or treaters. 
 

