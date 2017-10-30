Federal indictments serve as living history lesson

Cunningham said history class is more exciting when history unfolds during it.

Quincy University history students broke from the syllabus Monday, because history was unfolding right in front of them.

Students in Justin Coffey's American History course discussed the indictments of former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, and business associate Rick Gates.

"I am always trying to impress upon my students how important the past is, because the past helps explain the present." Coffey said.

Student David Spillman was very much involved in the class discussion.



"It's just like every week there's going to be a steady flow of new news." Spillman said. "You know especially with the 45th President of the United States."

Chayim Cunningham agreed with Spillman, and he said the Trump administration keeps his class interesting.

"We've got a special experience with the president we have, because there's a lot of stuff going on with all of the stuff he does, so it's a heck of a time to be in history class." Cunningham said.

Coffey added that while his class is in the midst of a lesson on Watergate, it's important to not jump to any conclusions regarding the current Russian investigation.

"While there is a comparison with Watergate, it is fair to say that so far, we have seen nothing about Donald Trump and his administration, and we don't want to get ahead of ourselves." Coffey said.

Coffey said he plans to continue following the investigation in class and discussing it with his students.