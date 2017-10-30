Marion County bridge set to close next week

The bridge was inspected in August.

A Marion County bridge is scheduled to be closed next week, according to the county commissioner.

Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said the Missouri Department of Transportation conducted an inspection of the bridge on County Road 313 spanning the Fabius River, near Taylor, Missouri. He said after the inspection, MoDOT recommended closing the bridge.

Bode said the plan is to replace the aging bridge.

"The bridge will close next week and will hopefully reopen in a year," said Bode.

Bode said the bridge will close Nov. 8th at noon.