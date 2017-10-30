Pittsfield FFA receives national award - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pittsfield FFA receives national award

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The Pittsfield FFA received national recognition.
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Pittsfield High School FFA is the 2017 National Premier Chapter: Buildings Communities winner.

The award is based on how a chapter grows leaders, helps out their community, and strengthens agriculture.

Students participated in a project thanking veterans for their service, and learning more about the armed forces.

Ten other chapters from across the country competed for the award, with Pittsfield High School emerging victorious.

