Former journalist gives insight into recent indictments

Sachs talks about the comparison between Trump's colleagues and Nixon's Watergate.

Many people are quick to compare the current Russia probe with the Watergate scandal. But, people who studied and reported on Watergate say "not so fast."

In the Tri-States, there's a number of people who lived through the Watergate era. Among them was longtime WGEM News Anchor Les Sachs, who was a reporter at the time.

His 40-year broadcast news career was in its early stages when Watergate became daily news.

Sachs said the current Russia probe is not yet at the Watergate level.

"Don't compare Watergate to anything compared to Trump right now," Sachs said. "(Paul) Manafort is on the hot seat and maybe it will lead to Trump or someone else in his administration. But we are a million miles from Nixon's story to President Trump."

Sachs, who in retirement is no longer a practicing journalist, openly supported Trump during the 2016 campaign. Sachs said he stills supports the President's policies, but he admitted to growing frustrated with Trump's behavior, especially on Twitter.

Sachs said the indictments create yet another distraction for the administration when it comes to trying to advance its policies.