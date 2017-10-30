Local stores busy with Halloween sales

Many people have been buying Halloween supplies this year.

With Halloween happening on Tuesday, local stores say they've had plenty of customers coming in to buy supplies.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $9.1-billion for Halloween this year, and Hy-Vee employees said on Monday that they've been busy with people coming in to buy everything from costumes to pumpkins.

General Manager of Merchandise Heather Jonas said candy is the most popular item, and the demand keeps going up.

"I think with the trunk or treats that a lot of communities are having, the season is kind of expanding with more parties going on, and more opportunities for people to buy candy for different events." Jonas said.

If you're waiting for the candy mark downs, Jonas said midnight on Tuesday is when all of Hy-Vee's Halloween candy will go on sale.