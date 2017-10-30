Hannibal BPW talks project funding on top of proposition

Data and stats used when reporting what happens in the water treatment plant.

There was a special meeting for Hannibal Board of Public Works Monday as directors and board members talked about funding for future projects, including removing chloramines from the water supply.

Board Directors showed board members a presentation about how the water treatment plant operates and sends water to businesses and homes.

Officials say it will millions of dollars to fix aging cast iron pipes under roads in the city limits and they don't have the budget to improve water quality and fix the water lines.

"While we are focused up there at the water treatment plant, time wise and money wise, we are not spending time to replace our deteriorating water lines," Heath Hall, Director of Operations at Hannibal BPW. "We wanted to make the board aware and when we show them high water loss numbers each month, they know where they are coming from."

BPW General Manager Bob Stevenson says he's waiting on results from water samples sent to a company to test how they can treat Hannibal's drinking water without using chloramines.