Fire destroys home near Quincy

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A fire destroyed a home near Quincy Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home at 6514 Columbus Road around 6 p.m.

Flames were seen coming from a hole in the back of the house.  Smoke could also be seen from downtown Quincy.

A man who lives inside the home said he was sitting down to dinner with his wife and mom when he noticed the back of the home was on fire. He said a neighbor came in and carried his mom out of the home. 

"They were able to get out and get their two dogs out," said Tri-Township Assistant Chief Darren Smith. "A cat didn't make it out, but they made it out safely and took one of the occupants to the hospital for observation."

Quincy fire crews assisted Tri-Township firefighters to keep the flames from spreading. Tri-Township fire officials say three to four rooms did not have damage, but they consider the home a total loss. They're still investigating what caused the fire.

Adams County EMS and the Adams County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.

