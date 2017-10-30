Northeast Missouri bridge closes due to safety concerns

A bridge in Taylor, Missouri is closing. The Missouri Department of Transportation recommended the closure, saying the bridge is a safety concern.



The bridge dates back to 1929 and runs on County Road 313 over the Fabius River.

According to Lyndon Bode, Marion County Commissioner, MoDOT conducted a special inspection process on the bridge about six months ago and delivered the results earlier Monday. MoDOT said the bridge was no longer safe.

That decision prompted county commissioners to close the bridge, effective Wednesday, November 8.

"Anybody in this area doing business at the post office here in Taylor coming from the north, they'll have to basically get out on Highway 61 and take the interchange and cut in through the exit ramps down into Taylor and vice versa. Same thing going to Quincy. It's going to be an inconvenience, thankfully there are ways to get in and out," Bode said.

There will be a public meeting next Monday morning at the Palmyra County Courthouse to decide on whether or not to replace the bridge.