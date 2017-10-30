Super Opportunity: QND sets out on Final Four mission

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- This year's edition of Quincy Notre Dame soccer knows what's it like to be backed in a corner.



They also know how to come out fighting.



That's especially true when you consider the comeback they needed to reach the Super-Sectional.



The Raiders found themselves down a goal at halftime of Friday's sectional championship, but they rebounded for three unanswered goals in the second half to end Peoria Notre Dame's season and advance to the Elite Eight.



Head coach Greg Reis has a focused group and one that can overcome any obstacle.



"This team is as prepared as I've ever seen, similar to our 2011 team that won the state championship," Reis said.



"They play with a little bit of confidence, they play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, not cocky, but they like their abilities. They like the guys that are around them (and) they play for each other."



QND got to this point a year ago, only to suffer a 2-1 season ending loss to Benet Academy.



The mantra in 2017 has been "one goal," and that goal is to take things one step farther for a chance at a state championship.



"We got here last year and we came out flat," midfielder Macker Little explained.



"That left us down one goal and we didn't make it (to state). This year we're focusing on coming out strong and taking care of business early."



According to forward Mitchell Murphy, "We worked really hard and just made a few mistakes. I think this year we're just going to limit the mistakes and I think that can get us the win. If you can't trust the guy next to you, you're not going to go anywhere, having that trust really helps us."



The Raiders face Wheaton Academy in Tuesday's Sterling Super-Sectional and hope to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Warriors during the regular season.



Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to Friday's state tournament at Hoffman Estates.