Quincy City Council approve firefighter contract

Quincy firefighters have a new contract.

The city council narrowly approved a new deal with the Quincy Firefighter Union. City leaders say this compromise could save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The new deal gives firefighters a raise each year, two percent for year one, 2.5 percent for year two and 2.75 percent for year three. Mayor Kyle Moore said city council voted the contract down last week because of a dispute over insurance payments. Some aldermen wanted firefighters to pay an additional $5 per month, coming out to around $3,300 a year for the department. However, firefighters will not see a rise in insurance payments.

Mayor Moore said the biggest win for the city is the ability to buy back banked sick days from employees. This new contract cut the maximum number of banked sick days in half, from 90 to 45.

The city has to pay firefighters for the days they've earned, but Moore said it avoids a big payout down the road that would also impact pensions.

"That's substantial," Chief Joe Henning said. "It's going to cost some money to do it up front, but the value of what that would of increased over 10 years is well into the six figures."

Moore also said this helps avoid arbitration which could have been costly.

"With what other arbitration rulings have happened across the state, showing [council] hey when you take that into consideration, this is a good deal for the taxpayers," Moore said.

Henning said having a contract in place helps him plan next year's budget. He said this contract brings the fire department to the same levels of other city employees in most cases.