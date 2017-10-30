Quincy leaders deny zoning permit for Smoothie King

Push back from residents in one part of Quincy could change the way future businesses go about building a new storefront on Broadway.

The city council denied a zoning permit from a developer that would have paved the way to put a Smoothie King near 20th and Broadway. The developer bought and cleared the land, but residents in the area pushed to keep that area residential

City leaders say although a new house hasn't been built on Broadway in decades. It's clear that developers need to get residents involved early in the process.

"Make sure before you commit to a project and do the demolition that you get the zoning in place prior to your actions," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "If you don't have it, then lets sit down with the neighborhood and have a conversation about the proposed use and what the impacts are."

Bevelheimer says the area will remain residential as it helps protect the quality of life for people who live on Vermont and Spring Streets.