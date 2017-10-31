NECAC facility set to open in New London

After a 2015 fire destroyed a facility that helps people in New London, the North East Community Action Corporation, NECAC, is re-opening the center to serve the residents of Ralls County.



Since the fire destroyed the previous NECAC building, operations have been running out of one vacant room at the Ralls County Courthouse.

"I have to be pretty organized but I still can't seem to find things sometimes even though I'm in this one tiny office," said Leandra Bridgeman, NECAC service coordinator for Ralls County. "Every time I trip over some of my things behind my desk because it's all piled up and stacked up back here I'm like 'I can't wait to have some space."

Bridgeman will have more than 2,000 square feet of space in the new facility.

Brent Engel is the public relations officer at NECAC and said the new facility will serve around 300 families in Ralls County. It'll give those families more convenience and privacy, Engel said. With winter, their busiest time of the year on the horizon, the opening of the new facility can't come soon enough.

"We have better Wi-Fi service here, better internet service. the configuration is a lot better because clients can come in and see somebody immediately," Engel said. "They used to have to go through two doors to get into the service center, now they just have to go through one."

Engel said he hopes to have the new building open in the next week or so.