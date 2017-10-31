Millennials not buying renters insurance

Sixty-six percent of 18 to 29 year-olds are renting instead of buying but less than a third of them have renter's insurance, according to insurancequotes.com.

Shelly Steinkamp with O'Brien Insurance said most people are misinformed about renter's insurance.



She said many times renters believe they are covered under the landlord's insurance policy. However, Steinkamp said that policy only covers the building and not your belongings inside.

"If the building has a fire, the landlord is going to be covered under his building coverage, but your contents are not covered under his policy."

She also said not all landlords require renter's insurance but she thinks they should.

"It's not so important to them about the contents, it's the liability part. They need to require that they see that and they get an updated copy every year," she said. "That's part of their insurance and their protection."

Steinkamp added oftentimes if you buy both renters insurance and auto insurance, a bundle discount will cover the cost of the renter's policy.