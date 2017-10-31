Murders won't stop Tampa trick-or-treating

(WFLA) - Tampa's mayor and interim police chief both plan on spending Halloween night in Seminole Heights, the neighborhood shaken by three recent murders.

It has now been three weeks since the first of three people were killed in a string of murders that happened within ten days in the Southeast Seminole Heights area. Police say the three homicides were connected and are still searching for the killer.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan say they will be out in the neighborhood Tuesday night to celebrate Halloween with members of the community. The Tampa Police Department will also have an increased presence throughout that area.

"We want kids to have a Halloween and we want those families to know that the Tampa Police Department has got their backs," Mayor Buckhorn said.

Police are asking residents to not walk alone, especially after sunset. They are also being urged to turn on their porch lights to welcome any trick or treaters. Parents are asked to accompany their children when they go out.

