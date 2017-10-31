Sheriff's office seeks help identifying man - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sheriff's office seeks help identifying man

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Marion County Sheriffs Office is seeking information in reference to the tampering of a vehicle last week.

The sheriffs office said on Oct. 25 in the early morning hours, a vehicle was taken from a garage located at a residence on Highway 6 in Taylor, Missouri.

The vehicle was seen at the Fastlane in Taylor around 2:30 a.m., according to the sheriffs office. They said an unidentified white male pumped gas in a gas can, paid for the fuel and left the area. 

The sheriffs office said the vehicle was later located at the end of the owners driveway. 

If anyone has information or can identify the man in the pictures, the sheriffs office asked that you contact Detective Dan Francisco with the Marion County Sheriffs Office at 573-769-2077 ext. 1412. 

