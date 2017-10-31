Canton man accused of assaulting child

A Canton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for physically assaulting a child, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the sheriff's office reported Michael R. Manley, 21, was arrested on one count of abuse or neglect of a child. Manley was in the Lewis County Jail as of Tuesday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

The sheriff's office reported deputies and Canton Police responded to a report of a disturbance Monday at the Westport Apartments, located outside of Canton.

Following an investigation, authorities stated the deputy learned Manley physically assaulted an 8-year-old female.They stated Manley left the area, but was later taken into custody in Canton.