QPS teacher retention rate drops significantly

Report cards are in for Illinois school districts and new data shows that Quincy Public Schools has seen a drop in its retainment rating for teachers.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the loss of faculty is from a variety of factors including multiple teachers retiring and the transitioning of grades to different buildings.

"The school report card bases that retention number on if you stay in the same school." Webb said. "There are teachers that are staying in the district that are moving from school to school."

District wide, the retainment rate is down from 80.8 percent to 72.7 percent. That's well below the state average of 86 percent.

Webb said the district knows it needs to improve communication and compensation packages.

"You do all those things within the resources available, and we'll continue to do that," Webb said. "We like the people that we have here. We want to retain them. So we're going to work to do that."

Quincy Jr. High School Principal Dan Sparrow said on Tuesday that having teachers stick around for longer amounts of time has a direct impact on students.

"Obviously consistency is the key." Sparrow said. "You're developing relationships not only with inside the building with your staff, but also with your students and their families."

Click here to view the report card for your Illinois school district.