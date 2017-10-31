Macomb Amtrak upgrades nearly complete

The upgrades to Macomb's Amtrak station are nearly complete.

For most of the summer, crews were working inside and out of the Macomb's Amtrak station to meet the guidelines in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city said the station was chosen by Amtrak as a pilot station to upgrade entry ways and bathrooms to be handicap accessible. City Administrator Dean Torreson said all of the upgrades are finished except for some signage that Amtrak will be sending in the next couple of weeks. He said it's great for to see improvements to such an important part of the city.

"Amtrak in general is vital to Macomb because of the University and a lot of the students are from the Chicago land area," Torreson said. "They go back and forth on the weekends quite a bit, so it is vital to the community."

Overall, Torreson calls the project a success.

"The goal was to see if it could be localized and done cheaper," Torreson said. "We are looking at around a $300,000 project here. The original cost estimate on the part of Amtrak was $985,000. I'd say on that basis it's been successful."

Torreson said Macomb paid up front for the improvements but Amtrak will completely reimburse the city.