Construction to hinder parking this week in Macomb

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Heads up Macomb residents, parking downtown could be tougher this week.

Crews working on the Lamoine Retirement center will use a crane to work on an added elevator shaft starting Wednesday. Officials said 47 individual apartments will over look downtown Macomb. To bring the crane downtown, parking is blocked along Carroll Street until Friday.

"Basically it's just a lost of parking on East Carroll Street," Sales manager Annette Carper said. "That's a precaution because as the crane comes in, that's going to take up some parking spaces. Traffic is fine to still be able to come and go but parking will be limited on the block of East Carroll Street."

The Lamoine was expected to open in September, but construction took longer than expected. The opening date now is April of 2018.

