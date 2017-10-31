Officials increase budget to fix South Lee County Courthouse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials increase budget to fix South Lee County Courthouse

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Crews are in Keokuk this month to fix the South Lee County Courthouse after voters shot down a consolidation plan.

This week, crews can be seen replacing mortar between the courthouse bricks or tuck pointing.

In a special meeting called Tuesday, Supervisor Matt Pflug said the board agreed to spend an extra $96,000 to finish work around the clock tower at the top of the courthouse.

He said there's no timeline on when the work will be finished but once it's all done, the board will focus on improving the North Lee County Courthouse in Fort Madison.

