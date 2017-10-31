Students raise money for the less fortunate - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students raise money for the less fortunate

By Patrick Doss
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at  Lincoln-Douglas Elementary lent a helping hand to children in developing countries on Tuesday.

Students held a Halloween Carnival to raise money for the United Nations Children's fund, or UNICEF.

Students played games, and enjoyed Halloween treats. Teacher Jamie Hamby said students had been learning about empathy, and they wanted to put together an event to help kids in need.

"We have kids in our community that can see how they can help others." Hamby said. "They are extremely excited about this, so I'm glad that they're seeing it in their hearts. And I think it helped them to realize how good they do have things."

Organizers said the event generated just under $325, which surpassed the $200 goal.
 

