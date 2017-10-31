Palmyra's Plunkett takes gridiron skills to elite status

PALMYRA, MO. (WGEM) -- It's been two years but Peyton Plunkett remembers the feeling when his number was called for his varsity debut.



"Nerve wracking for sure," Plunkett referred to his first game as a sophomore.



"I was really nervous coming in there. It was my first time (and) it was the first game of districts. Even though we had the game (won) it was, 'I'm coming in. I got to step up.' I thought I did well that game and it just boosted my confidence."



Now a senior, Plunkett has turned in to one of the best football players in the Tri-State area. A force with the ball in his hands as a fullback and a menacing linebacker not afraid of taking on any ball carrier.



"He's really technical. He's really fundamental," Panthers head coach Kevin Miles said.



"He reads the ball and reads the game as good as any linebacker I've coached."



Plunkett spends plenty of time in the weight room.



"I've been starting to lift a lot more weight and that's been helping me a lot, (and) I move faster," he said.



"Studying film on Monday's really helps out everyone when it comes to their offense, their defense, and we'll go out (to practice) and call it how we see it, and we go hard in practice."



Following in the footsteps of recent Palmyra grads Ben Althoff, Bobby Gruenloh, and others, Plunkett has his sights sets on playing football beyond high school.



And judging by his work ethic nothing seems to be standing in his way.



"It's definitely a step in my life that I'd like to take, moving up and playing college ball," Plunkett indicated.



"I know it's going to be a lot tougher, therefore that work ethic is going to have keep pushing and I'm going to have to keep pushing myself. I know they're going to push me (in college) and work me hard, so I'm going to have to do it here."



Miles says Plunkett is one of a kind.



"I've been lucky to coach some good ones here, some kids that went on to Northwest (Missouri) and so on and so forth, and some that haven't but they're still good football players, and he ranks among the top of them that have come through this school," he said.