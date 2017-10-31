Sectional Search: Payson aims for another piece of hardware

CONCORD, IL. (WGEM) -- Void of a sectional championship since 2009 the Payson Seymour volleyball team is on the verge of snapping that eight-year skid thanks to Monday's semifinal win over Mount Pulaski.



There have been 37 victories and only one loss this season and with every challenge the Lady Indians have risen to the occasion.



"These girls are resilient," head coach Teresa Loos-Tedrow said.



"They have their mental toughness and they kept fighting back, and didn't give up. That's what I like about them. They know how to keep on going. We just play with our ability. We put it out there (and) we fight every point as hard as we can."



The only hurdle left to clinch a spot in Friday's Elite Eight is Lincolnwood who needed three sets to end Jacksonville Routt's season.



Senior Kamryn Flesner says once again they are eager to tackle another test.



"We're really focused on this," Flesner noted.



"We've been working so hard at this between all the mental modules, all the practice hours, (and) film, I think we're really focused on this and completely want it."



Payson and Lincolnwood square off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Triopia. The winner advances to Friday's Lincolnwood Super-Sectional.