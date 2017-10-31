HLGU students and staff learn self-defense tips

Protection from sexual assault was the topic for students and faculty at Hannibal-LaGrange University Tuesday.

An instructor from Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu in Hannibal held a seminar about self-defense. He says it's most important to create space when attacked and get away once you find an escape.

Students say it's important to learn some tips because sexual assault seems to be a growing problem in today's society.

"Basic skills are really important and can help you get away in these types of situations," Breanna Springer said. "You never know what could happen to you and when you might need those skills."

"Using Jiu-Jitsu or self-defense in various forms, we are going to inflict a little bit of damage, but it's only to give ourselves the opportunity to get out alive," Instructor Beau Viehmann said.

Instructors say while it's best to practice a form of self defense, just knowing a few tips tips can make a big difference if you're attacked and need to protect yourself.