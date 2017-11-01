Tuesday's Area Scores - October 31

Holy Trinity breezed past Southeast Warren to clinch its eighth straight state tournament berth.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional)

QND: 1

Wheaton Academy: 2

Macker Little: goal





**High School Volleyball**



(Class 1A Region Final)

Holy Trinity: 3

SE Warren: 0

25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Emily Box: 28 kills

Maya Rashid: 45 assists

Mya Lawlor: 20 digs

Lady Crusaders: (37-5), 8th consecutive state tournament berth

-- Holy Trinity vs. Starmont (Wednesday, November 8 - 8 p.m.)





**College Soccer**



Bradley: 0

Western Illinois: 0

Leathernecks: (5-8-1)



*HAAC Tournament*

Graceland: 2

Culver-Stockton: 4

Mackenzie Northern: 2 goals

Wildcats: (9-7-3)

-- Culver-Stockton at Baker (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**College Volleyball**



Illinois-Springfield: 3

Quincy: 1

20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19

Bekah Raebel: 16 kills, 16 digs

Lady Hawks: (7-18, 4-10)



Culver-Stockton: 1

William Penn: 3

15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

India Green: 20 assists

Anna Stock: 12 digs

Lady Wildcats: (9-24, 2-17), season ends





**College Basketball, Women's**



St. Ambrose: 60

Culver-Stockton: 67

Courteney Sailor: 17 pts, 8 rebs

Lacey Clark: 15 pts, 8 rebs

Lady Wildcats: (1-0)