Tuesday's Area Scores - October 31

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Soccer, Boys**

(Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional)
QND: 1
Wheaton Academy: 2
Macker Little: goal


**High School Volleyball**

(Class 1A Region Final)
Holy Trinity: 3
SE Warren: 0
25-13, 25-15, 25-14
Emily Box: 28 kills
Maya Rashid: 45 assists
Mya Lawlor: 20 digs
Lady Crusaders: (37-5), 8th consecutive state tournament berth
-- Holy Trinity vs. Starmont (Wednesday, November 8 - 8 p.m.)


**College Soccer**

Bradley: 0
Western Illinois: 0
Leathernecks: (5-8-1)

*HAAC Tournament*
Graceland: 2
Culver-Stockton: 4
Mackenzie Northern: 2 goals
Wildcats: (9-7-3)
-- Culver-Stockton at Baker (Friday, 7 p.m.)


**College Volleyball**

Illinois-Springfield: 3
Quincy: 1
20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19
Bekah Raebel: 16 kills, 16 digs
Lady Hawks: (7-18, 4-10)

Culver-Stockton: 1
William Penn: 3
15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
India Green: 20 assists
Anna Stock: 12 digs
Lady Wildcats: (9-24, 2-17), season ends


**College Basketball, Women's**

St. Ambrose: 60
Culver-Stockton: 67
Courteney Sailor: 17 pts, 8 rebs
Lacey Clark: 15 pts, 8 rebs
Lady Wildcats: (1-0)

